Latest Weather Blog
'Pain no mother should have to bear:' Woman who lost child in drive-by shooting asks for help
BATON ROUGE - A mother who lost her eight-year-old son in a drive-by shooting that missed its target Wednesday is asking for the community's help through her grieving process.
"On November 27th, the day before Thanksgiving, I unexpectedly lost one of my dear 8, one of my baby boys (Diellon Daniels), due to senseless gun violence. I have endured a pain no mother should have to bear, and that is losing a child," mother Courtlyn Daniels posted on a GoFundMe page.
Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said Daniels was driving along Swan Avenue near Kingfisher Avenue when a car pulled up next to hers and opened fire. Morse said the attack was targeted and the shooters missed their mark.
"There's 20 to 30 shell casings in the street - that's about how many times this car was struck," Morse said.
Of the five children in Daniels' car, three were hit and taken to a hospital, where eight-year-old Diellon Daniels died.
Courtlyn said she was pregnant at the time and went into labor after the shooting.
"During this unexpected tragedy, I also gave birth to the 8th addition to Diellon Daniels' siblings," Daniels wrote in the post.
Trending News
Police said they are still investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
China releases 3 Americans it imprisoned for years, men home for Thanksgiving
-
Independence police seeking information on shooting that injured one person
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds annual turkey-carving contest ahead of Thanksgiving meal
-
Officers under investigation after allegedly holding 14-year-old down as mother slaps him...
-
Zachary police seeking information on person wanted in arson investigation
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated