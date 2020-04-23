Police identify 21-year-old man killed in Wednesday night shooting on N. 24th Street

Image from North 24th Street (April 22, 2020)

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old that occurred Wednesday night on North 24th Street.

Detectives say Demetri Phillips was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home within the 1500 block of the aforementioned street.

Phillips suffered fatal gunshot injuries and died on the scene.

Police urge anyone with information relative to this deadly shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.