BRPD responds to 2 shootings Wednesday evening, 1 fatal
BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police responded to two shootings Wednesday evening, the first left one dead, the second left one injured.
The first shooting is on the 1500 block of North 24th St. and is confirmed to be fatal.
Officials say the second shooting is on the 4000 block of Prescott Rd. near Prescott Middle School. The Prescott incident is non-life-threatening, according to BRPD.
This is a developing story.
