Police: Fort Hood criminal suspect takes his own life

Wednesday, July 01 2020
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Fort Hood Photo: Michael McGuire

KILLEEN, Texas - A suspect in a Fort Hood criminal case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning, the Killeen Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:29 a.m., where officers found the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.

Authorities said that as they tried to make contact with the suspect, he pulled out a gun and shot himself.

He died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Killeen police and the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division investigators with this case.

The police department said it will release more information as it becomes available.

Fort Hood is a US Army post located in Killeen, Texas. Named after Confederate General John Bell Hood, it is located halfway between Austin and Waco, about 60 miles (97 km) from each. The post is the headquarters of III Corps and First Army Division West and is home to the 1st Cavalry Division and 3rd Cavalry Regiment, among others. 

