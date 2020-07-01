Police: Fort Hood criminal suspect takes his own life

Fort Hood Photo: Michael McGuire

KILLEEN, Texas - A suspect in a Fort Hood criminal case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning, the Killeen Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:29 a.m., where officers found the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.

Authorities said that as they tried to make contact with the suspect, he pulled out a gun and shot himself.

He died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Killeen police and the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division investigators with this case.

The police department said it will release more information as it becomes available.

