Police find multiple vehicles shot up after reported gunfire off Staring Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police found multiple vehicles riddled with bullet holes after getting reports of a shooting off Staring Lane Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Avis Avenue and Mary Sue Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported that officers were called there in reference to a self-inflicted gunshot to the hand.

However, video captured by WBRZ showed several officers on the scene inspected two different vehicles with multiple bullet holes. Police have not yet elaborated on what happened.

At least one person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story.