Police find man shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive Saturday morning

43 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, December 30 2023 Dec 30, 2023 December 30, 2023 3:10 PM December 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police found a man shot to death inside his vehicle on Lanier Drive Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting was called in around 7:50 a.m., leading officers to find an unidentified man shot to death inside a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information is available at this time.

