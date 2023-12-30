60°
Police find man shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police found a man shot to death inside his vehicle on Lanier Drive Saturday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting was called in around 7:50 a.m., leading officers to find an unidentified man shot to death inside a vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation. No other information is available at this time.
