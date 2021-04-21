Police find human remains during search for missing Amish teen

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Detectives found human remains in a rural area of Pennsylvania Wednesday while continuing their search for a missing Amish teen girl.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was reported missing late in June of 2020 after she failed to return home from a youth group ceremony. Police say it is highly likely she was abducted while walking home from church.

Since her disappearance nearly 10 months ago, volunteers and law enforcement have spent over 15,000 hours searching for Stoltzfoos.

On Wednesday, the FBI announced human remains were found in a rural part of eastern Lancaster County.

"The scene will be forensically processed, and the remains will then be released to the Lancaster County Coroner for official identification and determination of cause and manner of death," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Justo Smoker, 34, was charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment in connection with the teen's disappearance in July. Months later in December, Smoker was charged again with one count of criminal homicide when prosecutors determined he caused Stoltzfoos' death.