Police: Drunk-driving mother flipped vehicle with kids inside; 11-year-old dies in hospital

3 hours 45 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 September 22, 2020 1:57 PM September 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BOGALUSA - Police say a woman was drunk when she got into a wreck that killed her 11-year-old son and left a toddler hurt.

According to Louisiana State Police, 42-year-old Narfseea Green was arrested Tuesday on several charges tied to the Sept. 13 crash.

Green was driving down LA 21 near LA 3124 when her sedan left the highway and flipped over, investigators said. Her 11-year-old son, Jahni Green, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He died in the hospital two days later. 

A 4-year-old who was also inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries. Charges suggest at least one of the children was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Green was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. 

Since the crash, police have determined that Green was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the crash. 

She was booked into the Washington Parish Jail Tuesday on charges of vehicular homicide, careless operation, no child restraint and no seatbelt.

