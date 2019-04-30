85°
Police: Domino's employee attacks co-worker who spoiled 'Avengers: Endgame'

4 hours 15 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 1:40 PM April 30, 2019 in News
Source: KTRK
By: WBRZ Staff

FRIENDSWOOD, Tx. - Officials say a pizza store employee in Texas snapped after a co-worker reportedly spoiled the plot of Avengers: Endgame for him.

According to KTRK, the Domino's Pizza employee was livid his co-worker spoiled the record-setting Marvel blockbuster that's been more than 10 years in the making. Police slapped the alleged attacker, 33-year-old Justin Surface, with assault charges

One customer described the incident to KTRK as "hilarious."

"That just seemed kind of insane to me that they would do that over a movie. But I don't know, maybe they were really wanting to go see it," the woman said.

Police told the station it was hard to imagine someone hulking out over a movie.

It is unclear whether the worker was disciplined.

