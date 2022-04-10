Latest Weather Blog
Police chief's son facing charges after shooting in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - The son of St. Gabriel's police chief is facing charges after a Friday night shooting that left one injured.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that they are still searching for Kevin Ambeau Jr., the son of St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., as a suspect in the shooting.
The sheriff's office said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the St. Gabriel area.
Ambeau Jr. fired a gun towards two people, striking one of them in the arm, according to the sheriff's office. The current condition of the victim was not reported.
Deputies say a warrant has been issued for Ambeau Jr.'s arrest, and he is expected to face two counts of attempted second-degree murder. As of now, he is still wanted.
Ambeau Jr. was previously arrested in 2015 for shooting and killing two people in St. Gabriel after a fight. An Iberville Parish grand jury later cleared him of any wrongdoing, and he was not indicted.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nearby gunfire shuts down Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival early Saturday night
-
City of Gonzales gearing up for its 100th birthday celebration
-
Local artists use their talents to promote equal education for all
-
City-Parish launches Healthy BR website to provide local resources, information to community
-
Strawberry farmers continue long time traditions at Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival