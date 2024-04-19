Latest Weather Blog
Police chief's son booked for attempted murder after weekend shooting in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - The son of St. Gabriel's police chief is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots at two people, leaving one of them hurt.
Kevin Ambeau Jr. was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail Monday morning on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Ambeau is the son of St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau.
The sheriff's office said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the St. Gabriel area. Ambeau Jr. allegedly fired a gun at two people, striking one of them in the arm, according to the sheriff's office.
As of Tuesday morning, Ambeau Jr. was being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.
was previously arrested in 2015 for shooting and killing two people in St. Gabriel after a fight. An Iberville Parish grand jury later cleared him of any wrongdoing, and he was not indicted in that case.
