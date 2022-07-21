Police chief resubmits request for traffic cameras to combat speeding in Livonia

LIVONIA - Highway 190 cuts through a short distance of the town of Livonia, and drivers are notorious for speeding down the road.

Livonia Police Chief Landon Landry wants to install red light and speed cameras to combat the frequent traffic violations, but DOTD has denied the requests, despite the 400 to 500 speeding tickets given out each month.

"This is upwards of 25 to 30 miles per hour over the speed limit," Chief Landry said about the tickets.

The chief also says the traffic in his town is ridiculous every time I-10 shuts down, and traffic is detoured through the area.

"190 turns into I-10 through Livonia at one of the busiest intersections," Chief Landry explained. "The most congested portions of that detour are in Livonia, and everybody knows that."

Chief Landry says the state turned down the cameras because Livonia's intersections weren't dangerous enough.

He says he can't understand why the cameras were rejected for his town when they were just approved to be used on I-10 to control speeders on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

"If the solution to the problem was photo enforcement on I-10, why is it not the solution for the same problem in Livonia?" Chief Landry said.

The chief has now resubmitted his proposal, but this time, only for speed cameras and not red light ticketing cameras.

It could take months before he hears back from DOTD.