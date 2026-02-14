Police attempting to identify person accused of stealing from CATS bus

BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect who they believe stole a backpack from a CATS bus.

The backpack allegedly contained personal identification documents and a bank card that was later used to make fraudulent transactions, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.