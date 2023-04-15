68°
Police asking for public's help in locating missing teen

Saturday, April 15 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Police Department has requested public assistance in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Adam Goslinga was last seen leaving Montgomery Avenue, near U.S. 190, in Denham Springs on Friday shortly after 9 p.m.

Goslinga was wearing a white hoodie, grey and black striped jogging pants, yellow shoes, and a backpack at the time of his disappearance.

The teen has brown hair, and brown eyes, and is around 5 feet 7 inches tall.

If you have any information please contact the Denham Springs Police Department at 225-665-5106.

