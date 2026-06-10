Police ask for public's help finding 2 people of interest in Hammond gas station shooting

HAMMOND — Police are asking for the public's help in finding two people of interest in a deadly shooting at a Hammond gas station.

On June 4, two people opened fire on a car at a Chevron along U.S. 190, killing 50-year-old Patricia Sheppard.

The Hammond Police Department said it is working to find two people of interest: Jarvis Steptoe, 26, and Reginald Steptoe, 21, both of the Hammond area.

According to police, two gunmen followed a gray sedan, believing their target to be inside, to the gas station around 1:15 a.m.

Security footage obtained by WBRZ shows the gray sedan parked next to a gas pump with a white sedan parked one pump over. When the driver leaves the car and walks inside the gas station, the white sedan pulls around next to the gray car.

Two people wearing masks and wielding AR-style pistols can be seen getting out of the white sedan and opening fire on Sheppard, who was sitting in the passenger seat. Police said they fired between 70 and 80 bullets into the car before leaving the gas station.

According to police, the shooters’ vehicle was carjacked in McComb, Mississippi, on Tuesday night.

Though the shooting is still under investigation, police believe the gunmen were targeting someone other than Sheppard. The intended target was in the gray sedan earlier in the night, but left and got into another car without the suspects knowing, Bergeron said.

Anyone with information on Jarvis and Reginald Steptoe's whereabouts is asked to call 985-277-5755.