47°
Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest woman in Biloxi accused of making threatening phone calls to Zachary mayor in 2024
ZACHARY — A woman accused of threatening Zachary Mayor David McDavid in 2024 was arrested after she was detained in Biloxi, Mississippi.
According to arrest documents from Zachary Police, 62-year-old Patty Haley allegedly called McDavid several times in September 2024 and made life-threatening phone calls to the mayor.
More than a year went by before Haley was arrested in Biloxi. Zachary Police then transported her from Mississippi to Louisiana, where she was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday, Jan. 24.
She faces improper telephone communications and threatening a public official charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
20-year-old man airlifted to hospital after being shot in back along Jetson...
-
Southern University Ag Center hosting 4th Annual Boots and Bling Affair
-
Iberville Parish officials ask residents limit water only to essential uses
-
Early voting for special election to decide new District 60 legislator resumes...
-
REPORT: Viola Davis is shooting her next movie in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU