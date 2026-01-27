Police arrest woman in Biloxi accused of making threatening phone calls to Zachary mayor in 2024

ZACHARY — A woman accused of threatening Zachary Mayor David McDavid in 2024 was arrested after she was detained in Biloxi, Mississippi.

According to arrest documents from Zachary Police, 62-year-old Patty Haley allegedly called McDavid several times in September 2024 and made life-threatening phone calls to the mayor.

More than a year went by before Haley was arrested in Biloxi. Zachary Police then transported her from Mississippi to Louisiana, where she was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday, Jan. 24.

She faces improper telephone communications and threatening a public official charges.