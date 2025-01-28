Police arrest suspect in a dozen robberies in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a string of Circle K robberies.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 44-year-old Keith Williams was arrested for multiple robberies and thefts in the Baton Rouge area.

Williams recently shaved his head and face to alter his identity while police were on the search for him. Police say Williams' latest robberies have been violent, however the injuries were not considered life threatening.

Williams is also believed to have worn wigs or ladies clothing between robbery attempts so he was not recognized.

On July 8 around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Circle K located in the 4400 block on Floynell Drive where Williams entered the store and walked behind the counter to steal cigarettes.

The store clerk realized that Williams had stolen from the store along with others in the area. The clerk approached Williams and told him to leave the store, however Williams started to beat him in the face.

After beating the store clerk, Williams grabbed an entire rack of cigarettes and fled the store on foot. According to BRPD, Williams stole more than $1,000 in cigarettes.

On July 17, police responded to a the robbery of the Circle K on Hooper Road where Williams went into the store and put a cup of ice on the counter, acting as a customer. Williams claimed that he forgot a lid and instead of getting one, went behind the counter and stole 38 carton of cigarettes with an estimated value of $3, 040. Williams then fled in a Honda Civic.

On July 23, Williams robbed another Circle K in the 2900 of College Drive. Williams acted as a customer and as he was pretending to pay, he produced a hammer and stuck the store clerk in the head and back. Williams demanded the clerk give him cigarettes, but he refused and managed to get Williams out of the store. Williams then fled that store in a dark colored vehicle, according to police.

Just five days later, Williams robbed the Circle K in the 10000 block of Coursey Boulevard. He entered the store and asked to use the telephone. The clerk gave Williams the phone and continued to work. Williams then told the clerk to fill a bag with cigarettes while pointing a knife at him and fled the store after. According to police, Williams stole more than $6,800 worth of cigarettes.

Williams was identified in a photo lineup and was arrested on multiple counts of robbery, theft and battery.