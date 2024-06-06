87°
Police arrest suspect after Tuesday murder in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A man accused of killing a 23-year-old in Plaquemine Tuesday evening was arrested, according to the Plaquemine Police Department.
Rashad Seals allegedly shot 23-year-old Jaheim Gailes around 8:30 p.m. along Bourgoyne Street Tuesday. Officers believe Rashad Seals walked up to the Gailes' home and began firing gunshots, one of which hit the victim. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Seals was arrested in Texas and will be booked on second-degree murder.
