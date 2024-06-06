87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police arrest suspect after Tuesday murder in Plaquemine

Thursday, June 06 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - A man accused of killing a 23-year-old in Plaquemine Tuesday evening was arrested, according to the Plaquemine Police Department.

Rashad Seals allegedly shot  23-year-old Jaheim Gailes around 8:30 p.m. along Bourgoyne Street Tuesday. Officers believe Rashad Seals walked up to the Gailes' home and began firing gunshots, one of which hit the victim. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Seals was arrested in Texas and will be booked on second-degree murder.

