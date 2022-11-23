57°
Police arrest robbery suspect at Hooters on College Drive

1 hour 7 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, November 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. No information about the suspect or the crime have been released. 

This is a developing story.

