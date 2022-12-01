Police arrest one after high-speed chase late Wednesday night

BAKER - Police arrested a person after a high-speed chase ended in a car crash along Airline Highway late Wednesday night.

It's unclear where the chase started, but it ended when the suspect vehicle crashed on Airline Highway near Victoria Drive around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about what led to the chase. This is a developing story.