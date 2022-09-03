79°
Police arrest man who shot at officers, barricaded himself in home Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday night after he shot multiple rounds at officers then barricaded himself inside his home.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Office, 62-year-old Oliver Jones was shooting a gun at his home on Arizona Street when someone called the police about shots fired in the area around 10:50 p.m.
When officers showed up, Jones started shooting at them and then ran inside his home.
The BRPD's Special Response Team came to the scene and arrested Jones without injuries to anyone involved.
Jones was booked for attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
