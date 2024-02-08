Police arrest man for attempted murder in domestic violence incident

UPDATE: Holland has been located and arrested, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

-----

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, among other charges.

According to police, Reggie Holland, 54, of Geismar, is wanted after deputies responded to a domestic violence incident where they learned Holland allegedly battered a female victim. She was transported to the hospital for severe injuries.

Holland's total charges include attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second degree battery, false imprisonment, and second-degree sexual battery. Anyone with information that could assist locating Holland is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device. Holland is considered armed and dangerous.