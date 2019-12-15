72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest man for 6th time in over 10-year span for obscenity

2 hours 26 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, December 15 2019 Dec 15, 2019 December 15, 2019 4:15 PM December 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - A 50-year-old man has been arrested for masturbating in a parking lot Sunday morning.

BRPD responded to complaints about a man who was seen fondling with his genitals at an apartment complex parking lot on 350 S. Acadian around 7:45 a.m.

Police arrived on scene 12 minutes later, and the alleged man was still masturbating. They found Ron Veal with his pants to his knees bent over fondling himself where the public could see.

Police say that Veal has a lengthy arrest history. He has been arrested six times for obscenity since 2009.  

Veal was arrested and booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days