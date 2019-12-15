Police arrest man for 6th time in over 10-year span for obscenity

BATON ROUGE - A 50-year-old man has been arrested for masturbating in a parking lot Sunday morning.

BRPD responded to complaints about a man who was seen fondling with his genitals at an apartment complex parking lot on 350 S. Acadian around 7:45 a.m.

Police arrived on scene 12 minutes later, and the alleged man was still masturbating. They found Ron Veal with his pants to his knees bent over fondling himself where the public could see.

Police say that Veal has a lengthy arrest history. He has been arrested six times for obscenity since 2009.

Veal was arrested and booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.