Police arrest man accused of killing 25-year-old at Gonzales bar
GONZALES — Deputies have arrested a man accused of killing a 25-year-old at a bar in Gonzales.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, 23-year-old Breeze Michael Sincere allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old John Anthony Wilson at the Park Place Lounge along W. Highway 30 on Monday morning.
Police said Monday that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. after a verbal argument between the two.
Sincere was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on a second-degree murder charge. GPD said more charges could be added later.
