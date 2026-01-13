56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest man accused of killing 25-year-old at Gonzales bar

2 hours 14 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, January 13 2026 Jan 13, 2026 January 13, 2026 5:21 PM January 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

GONZALES — Deputies have arrested a man accused of killing a 25-year-old at a bar in Gonzales.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, 23-year-old Breeze Michael Sincere allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old John Anthony Wilson at the Park Place Lounge along W. Highway 30 on Monday morning.

Police said Monday that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. after a verbal argument between the two.

Trending News

Sincere was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on a second-degree murder charge. GPD said more charges could be added later.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days