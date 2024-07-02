Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest man accused of attempted rape, robbery of Gonzales supermarket employee
GONZALES — A man was arrested for the attempted rape and robbery of a female employee behind Lamendola’s Supermarket, Gonzales Police said.
Samuel Lane, 40, was arrested Monday on attempted first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree rape and second-degree battery for the incident at Lamendola’s on West Ascension Street.
Around 4 a.m. on Friday, a female employee at the supermarket was assaulted while she was feeding some cats outside the store. According to police, he demanded money from the woman and she then threw him her wallet.
The man then struck her and dragged her across the pavement, police said. The attacker fled after another employee arrived during the assault, police added.
After Lane was arrested for the assault at the Gonzales Garden Apartments, police found out that he was on supervised probation related to a 2016 Ascension Parish home invasion.
Lane was also the suspect in an April home invasion on Magnolia Street. A warrant is being sought for his arrest on one count each of home invasion and simple battery, police said.
On Monday, police said that they had a person of interest in custody. A police spokesperson said Lane was not the person of interest.
