Police have suspect accused of attempted robbery, sexual assault at Gonzales supermarket in custody

GONZALES — Police have a person of interest suspected of attempting to rob and sexually assault an employee of a Gonzales supermarket outside the store early Friday morning in custody, Gonzales Police said.

Around 4 a.m., a female employee at Lamendola's Supermarket was assaulted by an unidentified Black man wearing a grey hoodie and blue Dickies-style work pants while she was feeding some cats outside the store. According to police, he demanded money from the woman and she then threw him her wallet.

The man then struck her and dragged her across the pavement, police said. The attacker fled after another employee arrived during the assault, police added.

“We have a person of interest in custody. GPD will continue to use all necessary investigative resources to ensure the person responsible for this heinous act is charged and that the District Attorney is presented with the best prosecutable case, ensuring the responsible party can and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," Chief Sherman Jackson said.

The incident is under investigation and the Gonzales Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crime to call Lieutenant Bourgeois at (225) 647-9537.