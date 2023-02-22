Police arrest convicted sex offender selling cotton candy on parade route

MORGAN CITY - Officers arrested a man found to be a convicted sex offender after he was found to not have a permit to sell candy and other goods on the Hera parade route.

On Monday, officers with the Morgan City Police Department were working the Hera parade route in Morgan City. They approached a man selling novelty items and candy along the route to make sure he had the appropriate permits to do so. They found he did not, and when asked for his name, the man initially gave police a false one.

He was eventually identified as Thomas Devaul, a convicted sex offender out of New York. Devaul reportedly did not report his presence to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office when he moved to Patterson.

Devaul was arrested for soliciting without a permit, resisting an officer by giving false information, failure to register as a sex offender, unlawful presence of a sex offender, and distributing candy or gifts on Halloween and other public holidays by a sex offender.