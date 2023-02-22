Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest convicted sex offender selling cotton candy on parade route
MORGAN CITY - Officers arrested a man found to be a convicted sex offender after he was found to not have a permit to sell candy and other goods on the Hera parade route.
On Monday, officers with the Morgan City Police Department were working the Hera parade route in Morgan City. They approached a man selling novelty items and candy along the route to make sure he had the appropriate permits to do so. They found he did not, and when asked for his name, the man initially gave police a false one.
He was eventually identified as Thomas Devaul, a convicted sex offender out of New York. Devaul reportedly did not report his presence to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office when he moved to Patterson.
Trending News
Devaul was arrested for soliciting without a permit, resisting an officer by giving false information, failure to register as a sex offender, unlawful presence of a sex offender, and distributing candy or gifts on Halloween and other public holidays by a sex offender.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More than 150 stolen phones at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades tied...
-
Facility that would house mentally ill adults won't be built in Glen...
-
United Cajun Navy helps provide more than $1M worth of supplies to...
-
New Roads celebrating Mardi Gras with one of the state's oldest parades
-
Lifeboats among discarded items at blighted lot that residents refer to as...
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games