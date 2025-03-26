83°
Police arrest 17-year-old Parkview Baptist student accused of calling bomb threats into the school
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a 17-year-old Parkview Baptist student who allegedly called multiple bomb threats into the school on Monday.
Makhi Matthews will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday and is being charged with communicating false information about a planned bombing on school property. According to deputies, he has not been booked yet and his mugshot was not taken.
Parkview students did not attend school on Monday or Tuesday after the campus received two threats within a 12-hour span Monday. Police said that the threats came from a call and text message sent to a Parkview employee.
