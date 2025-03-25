Baton Rouge Police provides updates on pair of bomb threats made to Parkview Baptist School

BATON ROUGE - Students at Parkview Baptist School were home for the second day in a row on Tuesday after a second bomb threat in less than 12 hours was made against the campus late Monday.

Baton Rouge Police detectives have investigated the threats over the past two days and believe both threats came from the same person.

"We're proceeding with our investigation to make contact with that individual," BRPD's Lt. L'Jean McKneely said.

BRPD first got a call from Parkview Baptist staff about a bomb threat on Monday morning before classes started.

"Our bomb technician went out there along with additional officers and they came and searched the area and didn't find anything. We then received a second call that afternoon that there was another bomb threat called in," McKneely said.

Police say the threat came from a call and text message sent to a Parkview employee. The offender can face a number of criminal complaints.

"Terrorizing, you know. Having an attempt to scare individuals at the school, so it's a list of charges that can be given to the person that made the call," McKneely said.

The investigation is ongoing, but BRPD says they do have leads on the maker of the threats.

"We are following up on leads. We do have leads as to who we believe might have made the call, so the investigation is ongoing," McKneely said.

BRPD said they weren't ready to say whether they believed the suspect was a student or not.

"Each particular call we take very seriously because you just never know, so we're going to proceed as if it is an actual act that may occur," McKneely said.