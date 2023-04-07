Police: Argument led to gunfire inside Baker Walmart; 2 women in custody

BAKER - Reports of gunshots inside an East Baton Rouge Walmart triggered panicked calls to law enforcement Friday afternoon.

The situation unfolded around 3 p.m. inside the Walmart in Baker, according to Police Chief Carl Dunn. Authorities said no one was hit.

Chief Dunn said the gunfire stemmed from an argument inside the store, adding that two women are now in custody.

This is a developing story.