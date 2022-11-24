67°
Police: Argument led to drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day

3 hours 15 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, November 24 2022 Nov 24, 2022 November 24, 2022 1:19 PM November 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thanksgiving Day.

Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Police say the argument is believed to be a domestic situation. 

Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from an argument earlier in the day. A woman reportedly left, came back with a gun and shot someone.

The victim, a man, is expected to survive. 

Officers have not announced any arrests or identified anyone involved as of Thursday afternoon. 

