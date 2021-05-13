Latest Weather Blog
Police: 15-year-old stole car with infant still inside
NEW ORLEANS - A teenager was arrested after he allegedly carjacked a woman in New Orleans while an infant was still in the vehicle.
The New Orleans Police Department said the crime happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Roman Street. The suspect, a 15-year-old, allegedly forced a woman out of the car and drove off toward New Orleans East.
WWL-TV reports the teen realized the child was still inside the car after driving off and dropped the child off at a construction site. The child was unharmed, while the woman who was forced out of the vehicle received medical treatment.
Officials said the attack happened shortly after the child's mother left the infant in the car with the other woman.
The suspected carjacker was located later the same day and arrested with a charge of carjacking without a weapon. Prosecutors say kidnapping charges are also possible.
He has not been identified due to his age.
