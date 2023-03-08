Police: 12-year-old boy arrested, allegedly shot his father after argument

BATON ROUGE - A 12-year-old was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot his father during an argument at a Baton Rouge apartment Monday.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the Warwick apartment complex along Jefferson Highway, just south of Corporate Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the boy shot his father after a "disagreement" and that the minor ran off before officers arrived.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police announced an arrest Tuesday, booking the child on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. The department did not immediately share any other details about what led to the shooting.