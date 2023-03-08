69°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: 12-year-old boy arrested, allegedly shot his father after argument
BATON ROUGE - A 12-year-old was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot his father during an argument at a Baton Rouge apartment Monday.
The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the Warwick apartment complex along Jefferson Highway, just south of Corporate Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the boy shot his father after a "disagreement" and that the minor ran off before officers arrived.
The victim is expected to survive.
Trending News
Police announced an arrest Tuesday, booking the child on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. The department did not immediately share any other details about what led to the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shameless theft video highlights bigger problem, thefts go unreported
-
DOTD holds open house to answer questions about I-10 widening plans; many...
-
Livingston Parish Library Director resigns amid battle over censoring books
-
BRPD: No sign of 'foul play' in Georgia man's death; police looking...
-
Livingston sheriff's office employee arrested for escape and DWI, resigns her post
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs