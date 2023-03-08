69°
Police: 12-year-old boy arrested, allegedly shot his father after argument

18 hours 12 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, March 07 2023 Mar 7, 2023 March 07, 2023 12:20 PM March 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 12-year-old was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot his father during an argument at a Baton Rouge apartment Monday.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the Warwick apartment complex along Jefferson Highway, just south of Corporate Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the boy shot his father after a "disagreement" and that the minor ran off before officers arrived. 

The victim is expected to survive. 

Police announced an arrest Tuesday, booking the child on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. The department did not immediately share any other details about what led to the shooting. 

