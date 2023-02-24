Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office K-9 'Jake' passes away

NEW ROADS - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office on Friday announced the passing of its retired K-9 "Jake."

The dog served for 8 years alongside Sgt. Scott Grezaffi before retiring from active duty in 2021.

The sheriff's office noted that Jake had experienced a decline in his health in recent years due to hip problems.

During his time with the law enforcement agency, he was involved in 6 criminal apprehensions, 11 article searches retrieving evidence, numerous tracks involving fugitives and missing persons, and uncovered $250,000 worth of street value narcotics and U.S. currency.