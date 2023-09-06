Latest Weather Blog
Pointe Coupee schools increasing security at football games
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - New policies will be implemented for the home football game at Livonia High School Friday.
The Pointe Coupee Parish School District posted Wednesday that the new policies implemented would include an increased police presence inside and outside of the stadium as well as a strict no-bag policy.
"In order to expedite security checks with wands being utilized upon entry, we kindly request that purses and bags not be brought into the stadium," the PCPSD said. "This proactive measure allows us to streamline the security procedures and enhance everyone's overall safety. We understand that this may be an adjustment, but it is our utmost priority to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees."
Trending News
If bags are essential, such as diaper bags or medical supplies, officials ask that the bags be clear and smaller in size.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three more arrests made in teen's killing at Port Allen football game;...
-
Worker claims he was fired for reporting a possible noose; company says...
-
Zachary firefighters return from fighting massive blaze in Beauregard Parish
-
Slidell Police save woman from flooding SUV on Sunday
-
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at high school football game