Pointe Coupee schools increasing security at football games

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - New policies will be implemented for the home football game at Livonia High School Friday.

The Pointe Coupee Parish School District posted Wednesday that the new policies implemented would include an increased police presence inside and outside of the stadium as well as a strict no-bag policy.

"In order to expedite security checks with wands being utilized upon entry, we kindly request that purses and bags not be brought into the stadium," the PCPSD said. "This proactive measure allows us to streamline the security procedures and enhance everyone's overall safety. We understand that this may be an adjustment, but it is our utmost priority to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees."

If bags are essential, such as diaper bags or medical supplies, officials ask that the bags be clear and smaller in size.