Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office urges residents to report flood damage after Tropical Storm Arthur

NEW ROADS — The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office asked citizens to report flood damage caused by Tropical Storm Arthur on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, residents whose homes, businesses, vehicles or property sustained damage from the recent flooding should report it as soon as possible, as reporting damage is critical in helping state and local officials document the full impact of the disaster.

The sheriff's office also said that the reports will help to determine eligibility for potential state and federal assistance.

"The more damage that is reported, the better officials can assess needs and secure resources for our community," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

Four families in Lettsworth were evacuated from their homes after water entered their homes on Thursday morning, following heavy rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur. The flooding led Gov. Jeff Landry to order a state of emergency for Pointe Coupee Parish as well as several other parishes in the area.

To report flood damage, click here.