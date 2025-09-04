Pointe Coupee Parish parents voice solutions to stop violence in schools after fights

NEW ROADS - It was an opportunity for both parents and law enforcement in Pointe Coupee Parish to discuss the recent fights at Livonia High School and develop some solutions moving forward.

While it was not the turnout that was expected, it didn't stop those in attendance from voicing what changes need to be made to address the violence in schools.

"Everybody knows they've had some issues at the beginning of the school year, most of it is tapered off, it seems to be a whole lot better, we're not having those issues in the last week or so, but it's very important to get as many parents as we possibly can get involved to discuss the issues and be involved," Pointe Coupee Parish Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Joffrion said.

One of the biggest concerns voiced by those in attendance is the use of cell phones during the school day.

While state law does not permit cell phones on campus or the bus, some say the students are still showing up to school with their devices, which sometimes plays a role in fights.

"That's my grandson's first year at Livonia. We heard cursing, we heard kids talking about fussing, they were fussing like they were fighting. She kept calling his name, so I guess it was a pocket dial, so that means he got his phone," a grandparent said.

Others say the lack of things to do outside school also plays a role.

"Doing stuff like building stuff for the kids, that way they can have something to do instead of walking the streets with guns and all that in their backpacks," a parent said.

James "Big Brown" Joseph -- host of the meeting -- says he feels a lot was accomplished and he says he will continue to work to get feedback from parents.

"Our biggest focus now is that handbooks are implemented and actually being done instead of saying we got one rule for this situation and one rule for that situation," Joseph said.

Joseph plans to bring the ideas and possible solutions before the school board during their next meeting.