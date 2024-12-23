Point Coupee Parish sheriff gives away bikes and toys to families ahead of Christmas

NEW ROADS — Pointe Coupee Sheriff René Thibodeaux hosted his 5th annual Christmas gift-giving event Monday at the Scott Civic Center in New Roads.

Thibodeaux said the sheriff's office gave away 60 bikes and hundreds of toys to families. He said his office bought presents for 11 families in need.

One of the bike recipients, Kawander Brew, said she was grateful to receive a bike for her daughter Ava. She said this year was very challenging for their family.

“Ava had what they thought was a minor surgery, but she had a tumor growing on top of her bladder. So, we’ve been back and forth in and out of the children’s hospital," Brew said.

Not only did families receive bikes and toys, Sheriff Thibodeaux said they provided meals for almost 800 people. Deputies even fed inmates at the parish jail.

He said he never gets tired of seeing the endless smiles from families.

“I love it, it puts a smile on my face but more importantly it puts a smile on a child or a family that may not receive anything during Christmas time. So it’s our way to say Merry Christmas,” Sheriff Thibodeaux said, adding this event has been a holiday constant since he was elected.

Vanessa Nelson is another recipient of the bike giveaway. She said she was giving the bike to her grandson. She said the kindness displayed by Sheriff Thibodeaux and the community is what Christmas is all about.

“It’s all about the gift of giving because Jesus gave us. So it’s a gift of giving to all in need and it’s been a pleasure to know that,” Nelson said.