Deputies searching for woman accused of stealing from a convenience store, fraud

2 hours 23 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, April 27 2025 Apr 27, 2025 April 27, 2025 10:16 AM April 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish Deputies are searching for a woman accused of theft and fraud.

Deputies say the woman was seen entering the On-the-Run convenience store in Ponchatoula and allegedly taking multiple items from the shelves, hiding them in her purse, leaving the store and returning for a refund. 

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information to contact the Organized Retail Crime Unit at (985) 902-2043. If you would prefer to report anonymously, call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa tip line at 1 (800) 554-5245.

You may be eligible for a cash reward.

