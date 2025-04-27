85°
Deputies searching for woman accused of stealing from a convenience store, fraud
PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish Deputies are searching for a woman accused of theft and fraud.
Deputies say the woman was seen entering the On-the-Run convenience store in Ponchatoula and allegedly taking multiple items from the shelves, hiding them in her purse, leaving the store and returning for a refund.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information to contact the Organized Retail Crime Unit at (985) 902-2043. If you would prefer to report anonymously, call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa tip line at 1 (800) 554-5245.
You may be eligible for a cash reward.
