Addis American Idol contestant John Foster moves to Top 12

BATON ROUGE - Addis American Idol contestant John Foster advanced through the first live round and into the Top 12 on Sunday night.

Foster's weekend performance was his version of Elvis' "Jailhouse Rock."

The West Baton Rouge Parish native will be back on the big screen during Monday night's show on WBRZ which starts at 7 p.m. 

