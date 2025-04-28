Baton Rouge family mourns loss of 18-year-old shot and killed Saturday night

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge family is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old who was found shot to death inside his car Saturday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jonathon Triplett was stopped between the red light and the train tracks at the intersection of North 38th Street and Choctaw Drive when his car was shot at.

Triplett's aunt Crystal Kinchen said she talked to him right before he died.

“That was the last call. He told me he was on the way home. And I told him to call me when he makes it there. So that’s what I was waiting on,” Kinchen said.

Kinchen said she raised Triplett, and he was known as "J Boy' to the family. She said growing up he was a good kid, and they shared an unbreakable bond. She said she is now left with pain and questions.

“The amount of times he got shot, like it really didn’t make no sense. Like what he did to y'all to make y'all shoot that car up so bad like that? I really want to know,” Kinchen said.

Kinchen said Triplett was just released from prison in February. She said he was in the process of enrolling in trade school and pursuing work at a plant. She warned him of being in the streets.

“Something is going on every day. Everyday! Stay in the house – like you don’t even have to stay in the house. Don’t hang with the wrong crowd,” she said.

She said she is heartbroken from losing her nephew and wishes she could have done something to save him.

“But if I could have done anything to save him, I would have because my nephew didn’t deserve that. He was a good person,” she said.

BRPD said the shooting was likely targeted but they did not identify any suspects or what the motive may be.