92°
Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine will be without power for two hours early Friday morning as crews repair damaged substation
PLAQUEMINE — Plaquemine officials said customers will be without power during the early hours of Friday morning for repairs after lightning struck an electrical substation.
According to the city, the strike happened during Wednesday's severe weather, which also caused outages across the capital region.
The lightning strike damaged a switch that will require emergency repairs, which will require the power to the entire city to be cut off from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday morning.
Trending News
"If this switch is not repaired, it could go out at any time, causing unexpected outages across the city and more extensive damage," officials added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Spam Fried Rice
-
2une In Previews: A workshop to set children up for success
-
Trump announces 25% tariff on India and unspecified penalties for buying Russian...
-
Baton Rouge Police searching for man accused of stealing from Evangeline Street...
-
FranU announces $2 million renovation of healthcare building
Sports Video
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly
-
LSU starts fall camp Wednesday