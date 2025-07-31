Plaquemine will be without power for two hours early Friday morning as crews repair damaged substation

PLAQUEMINE — Plaquemine officials said customers will be without power during the early hours of Friday morning for repairs after lightning struck an electrical substation.

According to the city, the strike happened during Wednesday's severe weather, which also caused outages across the capital region.

The lightning strike damaged a switch that will require emergency repairs, which will require the power to the entire city to be cut off from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday morning.

"If this switch is not repaired, it could go out at any time, causing unexpected outages across the city and more extensive damage," officials added.