Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers finding the rhythm of life through love of music and football

2 hours 23 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, September 27 2022 Sep 27, 2022 September 27, 2022 7:31 PM September 27, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Plaquemine senior offensive lineman Jayden Rogers is a huge part of why the Green Devils are undefeated. He's a powerful force on the football field but finds his softer side as an orchestra level musician.

