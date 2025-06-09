88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plaquemine residents to have overnight power outage Saturday

2 hours 9 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, June 09 2025 Jun 9, 2025 June 09, 2025 4:23 PM June 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - City of Plaquemine energy customers will be in the dark - and most importantly without air conditioning - Saturday night as a planned outage is scheduled. 

City officials said the outage will start around midnight Saturday and last until 6 a.m. Sunday, which is enough time for crews to change out equipment at the substation. 

Trending News

Leaders said that Entergy customers outside of Plaquemine should not experience any lapse in service. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days