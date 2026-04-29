Plaquemine open house gives Iberville Parish residents a look at a major solar plan

PLAQUEMINE — Entergy Louisiana is looking to build a solar panel facility in Iberville Parish.

Representatives held an open house at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine to discuss the plan and give local vendors a chance to get involved in the project.

The proposed development would cover 1,600 acres off Highway 75.

"They understand what this means for them, not only individually, but the parish as a whole," said Seth Schilling of Entergy Louisiana. "So really appreciate the list of questions. Our partners here were able to answer questions on what this from an economic development standpoint, what this means from a job standpoint, what are the indirect benefits that the parish may see as a result of this project. So really looking forward to the evolution of this project."

Representatives say they plan to submit their proposal to the parish council for approval.