91°
Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine murder suspect arrested in Texas
PLAQUEMINE - A man accused of killing a 23-year-old in Plaquemine on Tuesday evening has been arrested, according to the Plaquemine Police Department.
Rashad Seals allegedly shot 23-year-old Jaheim Gailes around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along Bourgoyne Street. Officers believe Rashad Seals walked up to the Gailes' home and began firing gunshots, one of which hit the victim. Gailes was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Trending News
Seals was arrested in Texas and will be booked on second-degree murder, the police department said Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kolache Kitchen closing all company-owned locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida
-
Plaquemine murder suspect arrested in Texas
-
Grosse Tete Bridge closed after boat hits structure; crews say at least...
-
Central head-on crash killed 3 when driver hit truck hauling 3,000 pounds...
-
Livingston deputies investigating possible attempted abduction