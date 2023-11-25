Plaquemine mayor recovering from surgery after off-roading accident

PLAQUEMINE - Mayor Ed. Reeves Jr. had a successful surgery Saturday after he was hurt Friday morning while off-roading on a hunting excursion.

The City of Plaquemine said Reeves was on a 4-wheeler when he struck a large hole and the vehicle flipped, landing on top of him.

The incident left the mayor with a broken collarbone, four ribs ribs and his leg, according to a post on the city's social media account, which noted that Reeves will be in the hospital for a few days. He is expected to go home Monday.

"He is expected to make a full recovery," the post reads. "We ask that you keep him in your prayers."

Reeves has been the mayor of Plaquemine since January 2017. He previously served as a member of the Iberville Parish Council and on the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen.