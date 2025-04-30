74°
Plaquemine man killed in two-vehicle crash on La. 75
PLAQUEMINE - A man died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Louisiana Highway 75 and Mendoza Road, Louisiana State Police said.
Daniel Hall, 36, of Plaquemine lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline and collided with a Mack truck in the other lane, according to officials.
Hall was pronounced dead on the scene and a juvenile passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Hall was unrestrained, officials said.
