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Plaquemine man arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office on multiple drug and weapons charges

3 hours 45 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 12:47 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — A Plaquemine man was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. 

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According to the department, 51-year-old Vincent Collins of Plaquemine was arrested on several charges, including distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

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